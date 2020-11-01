Harvest Health & Recreation (OTCMKTS:HRVSF) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Harvest Health & Recreation Inc (OTCMKTS:HRVSF) shares were down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.46 and last traded at $1.53. Approximately 676,551 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 478,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.53.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HRVSF shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Harvest Health & Recreation in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Harvest Health & Recreation from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised Harvest Health & Recreation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.15.

Harvest Health & Recreation Inc cultivates, manufactures, and retails cannabis in the United States. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

