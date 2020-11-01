Hartford Investment Management Co. Trims Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,062 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in CSX were worth $6,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its stake in CSX by 347.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 385 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in CSX by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 491 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 73.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX stock opened at $78.94 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $46.81 and a 1 year high of $84.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.01. The firm has a market cap of $60.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.14.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.94%.

CSX declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 21st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on CSX from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Cowen boosted their target price on CSX from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on CSX from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Stephens upgraded CSX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on CSX from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.08.

In related news, CAO Diana B. Sorfleet sold 36,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $2,773,750.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 59,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,447,519.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.54, for a total value of $1,888,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,174 shares in the company, valued at $7,567,143.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

