Hartford Investment Management Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,669 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,630 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $15,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMGN. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 2.8% during the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 0.5% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 7,574 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 42.9% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. FCG Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 3.8% during the second quarter. FCG Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 1.0% during the second quarter. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. now owns 4,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN opened at $216.94 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $177.05 and a fifty-two week high of $264.97. The company has a market capitalization of $127.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 98.00%. Equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.18%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Raymond James raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Amgen from $273.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $223.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.58.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.02, for a total value of $241,020.00. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total transaction of $60,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,379.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

