Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 961 Shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 961 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $9,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 111.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 91 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 179.7% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Courtney Geduldig sold 2,580 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.76, for a total transaction of $910,120.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,541,710.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $351.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $375.00 to $392.00 in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $396.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $418.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $362.92.

NYSE SPGI opened at $322.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $349.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $333.61. S&P Global Inc has a 52-week low of $186.05 and a 52-week high of $379.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.99.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.21. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 1,072.73%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.12%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

