Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 930 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,169 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 930 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,745 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 355,889 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,844,000 after buying an additional 47,537 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the third quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,420 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 28.6% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% during the third quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,648 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 1,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.28, for a total value of $540,141.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,308,604.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 10,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.79, for a total value of $2,805,563.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,848,178.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist decreased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $330.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target (up from $295.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $327.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.14.

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $208.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $194.20 and a fifty-two week high of $306.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $250.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $270.06.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

