Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 6,194 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,194 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $12,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mengis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 135,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,150,000 after buying an additional 4,873 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 381,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,641,000 after buying an additional 54,584 shares during the last quarter. 73.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PM shares. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Argus downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.91.

In other news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $5,829,750.00. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PM opened at $71.02 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.01 and a 52 week high of $90.17. The company has a market capitalization of $110.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.24% and a net margin of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 24th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.76%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.49%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

