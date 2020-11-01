Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 5,710 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,710 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $7,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 10.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,158,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,821,000 after acquiring an additional 682,834 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth approximately $257,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,112,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,162,460,000 after buying an additional 3,957,880 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 21,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 15.4% during the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 17,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. 62.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $36.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.05 billion, a PE ratio of -69.38, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.51. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $51.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.28.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a positive return on equity of 109.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

