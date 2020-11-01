Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 515 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Humana were worth $6,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Humana by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Humana by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Humana by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Humana by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

HUM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Humana from $388.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Humana from $433.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Humana from $397.00 to $431.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Humana from $465.00 to $496.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Humana from $473.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.43.

Shares of HUM opened at $399.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.88. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.25 and a 1 year high of $449.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $415.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $397.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $12.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.34 by $2.22. The firm had revenue of $19.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.66 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

