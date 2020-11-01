Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 45,268 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 801,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45,268 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $19,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter worth $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 111.9% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 135.4% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 363.3% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. 68.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 13,584,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.81 per share, with a total value of $337,026,507.81. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. DA Davidson cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Bank of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.31.

Bank of America stock opened at $23.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.54. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $35.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.88 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

