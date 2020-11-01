Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 350 Shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $7,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Equinix during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Equinix by 24.1% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 67 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equinix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $731.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.73, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $778.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $732.19. Equinix Inc has a 52-week low of $477.87 and a 52-week high of $839.77.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($4.71). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 8.69%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equinix Inc will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $2.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $10.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 46.65%.

In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 2,590 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $787.31, for a total transaction of $2,039,132.90. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 1,069 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $776.64, for a total value of $830,228.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,137 shares in the company, valued at $12,532,639.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,807 shares of company stock worth $5,333,657. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on EQIX shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Equinix from $706.00 to $845.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Edward Jones started coverage on Equinix in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Equinix from $840.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Equinix from $795.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $796.70.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

See Also: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.