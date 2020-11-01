Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 327 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,321 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $8,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ISRG. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 59.5% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,127,342 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $642,393,000 after buying an additional 420,411 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 4.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,339,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,321,778,000 after purchasing an additional 415,788 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 164.9% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 607,813 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $346,350,000 after purchasing an additional 378,342 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 91.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 264,151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,234,000 after purchasing an additional 126,002 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 116.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 212,208 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $120,923,000 after purchasing an additional 114,168 shares during the period. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Shares of ISRG opened at $667.08 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $360.50 and a 12 month high of $778.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $707.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $630.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.98, a PEG ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.94.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $1.15. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 16,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $693.02, for a total transaction of $11,670,456.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,020,933.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.12, for a total transaction of $920,150.00. Insiders have sold 26,890 shares of company stock worth $18,931,033 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $789.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $765.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $716.89.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

Read More: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.