Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 2,813 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,791 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,813 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $12,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,783,436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,308,927,000 after acquiring an additional 370,187 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,356,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,208,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,715 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,818,134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $407,474,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,703,626 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $246,328,000 after acquiring an additional 24,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,400,769 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $202,510,000 after acquiring an additional 113,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 20,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total transaction of $3,279,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,900,994.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc acquired 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.64 per share, with a total value of $800,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 97,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,808. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $164.95 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.08 and a 52-week high of $184.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 16.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $150.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $166.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.17.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

