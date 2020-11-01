Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 2,671 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 71,522 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,671 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $14,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 100.0% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 196.8% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter worth about $44,000. 78.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 1,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total value of $285,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,009,353. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,376 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.51, for a total value of $1,051,061.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,230,714.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,876 shares of company stock valued at $1,530,542. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNP opened at $177.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $105.08 and a 1-year high of $210.95.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on UNP. Robert W. Baird raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.63.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

