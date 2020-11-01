Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 2,169 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,581 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,169 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for about 0.8% of Hartford Investment Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $24,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 81.0% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Adobe in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.59, for a total transaction of $2,237,950.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 40,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,018,630.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.14, for a total value of $4,511,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,376 shares of company stock worth $20,042,368 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $447.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $485.50 and a 200 day moving average of $433.13. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $255.13 and a 1 year high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 31.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Adobe from $540.00 to $577.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. DZ Bank raised Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Adobe from $430.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Adobe from $450.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $504.86.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

