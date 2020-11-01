Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 1,960 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,257 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,960 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Target were worth $8,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Target by 4.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,602,806 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,349,215,000 after buying an additional 2,041,534 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Target by 78.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,998,144 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $832,990,000 after buying an additional 3,081,398 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 2.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,558,482 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $543,007,000 after purchasing an additional 114,717 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Target by 203.4% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,622,270 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $434,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Target by 1.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,004,069 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $240,348,000 after purchasing an additional 37,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

In other Target news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 4,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $719,831.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.11, for a total value of $15,311,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 247,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,876,198.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 157,789 shares of company stock valued at $24,124,422. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $152.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $157.00 and a 200 day moving average of $132.09. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $90.17 and a 52 week high of $167.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.74. The company had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.57%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TGT. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Target from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Target from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Target from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.57.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.