Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 1,772 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,343 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,772 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $16,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COST. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at about $178,629,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,077,579 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,662,043,000 after acquiring an additional 551,799 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2,325.2% in the third quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 304,004 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $107,921,000 after acquiring an additional 291,469 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 15.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,797,829 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $545,119,000 after acquiring an additional 240,891 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 23.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,190,432 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $339,428,000 after acquiring an additional 227,077 shares during the period. 68.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $321.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $368.54.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $2,088,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,161,428. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.69, for a total value of $106,707.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,576,773.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 15,804 shares of company stock valued at $5,460,267 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $357.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $358.65 and a 200-day moving average of $328.34. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $271.28 and a 1 year high of $384.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $157.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.69.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.03 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.64%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

