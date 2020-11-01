Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 1,754 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,754 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $6,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 115.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,784,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $556,758,000 after buying an additional 2,030,189 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,146,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,786,267,000 after purchasing an additional 912,395 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 158.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 1,481,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $220,631,000 after purchasing an additional 907,837 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,811,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,609,739,000 after purchasing an additional 855,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,440,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,563,628,000 after purchasing an additional 702,522 shares during the last quarter. 78.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADP stock opened at $157.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Automatic Data Processing has a 12 month low of $103.11 and a 12 month high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.44. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADP. Cowen lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $143.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $138.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.38.

In other news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $37,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $904,576. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.85, for a total transaction of $7,147,538.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,913,465.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

