Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 1,746 Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,746 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $11,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in shares of American Tower by 71.1% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of American Tower in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.08.

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $229.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $101.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.29, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. American Tower Corp has a 12-month low of $174.32 and a 12-month high of $272.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $242.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.06.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 24.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th were issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 25th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 58.99%.

In other news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.00, for a total value of $345,506.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,756,016. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amit Sharma sold 18,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.94, for a total transaction of $4,774,853.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 231,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,993,549.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,447 shares of company stock valued at $5,790,042 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

