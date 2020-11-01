Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 1,510 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $18,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TMO. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $265,775,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,955,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,491,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929,802 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth about $628,350,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 112.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,400,982 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $494,098,000 after acquiring an additional 741,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,529,698 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $554,271,000 after acquiring an additional 585,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CAO Peter E. Hornstra sold 3,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.82, for a total transaction of $1,397,602.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,318,602.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.16, for a total value of $9,243,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,521,149.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,337 shares of company stock valued at $15,440,522 in the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TMO opened at $473.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $187.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.20, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.21 and a 1-year high of $490.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $449.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $390.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $5.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.37 by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TMO. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $471.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $494.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $476.53.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of new drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

