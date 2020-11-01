Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 1,359 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,359 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $7,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 14.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,599,000 after purchasing an additional 5,894 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 4.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 28,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle International in the third quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 7.2% in the third quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 1,111.1% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

CCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays began coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $197.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.00.

In other news, Director J Landis Martin purchased 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $161.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,007,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 139,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,497,122.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.19, for a total transaction of $328,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,476.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCI opened at $156.20 on Friday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12 month low of $114.18 and a 12 month high of $180.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.63, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($1.09). Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. This is a boost from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.36%.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Story: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.