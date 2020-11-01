Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 1,251 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,251 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $7,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,781,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $85,861,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,166,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $258,000. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 9,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,833,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,009,940. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 7,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.17, for a total value of $1,664,527.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,440 shares in the company, valued at $4,671,334.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Deere & Company from $182.00 to $209.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Deere & Company from $180.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Deere & Company from $217.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Deere & Company from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.14.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $225.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.92. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $106.14 and a 1-year high of $243.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $227.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.89.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.31. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.58%.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment and walk-behind mowers, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural management systems technology and solutions; and other outdoor power products.

