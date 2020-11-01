Hartford Investment Management Co. Reduces Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,484 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 2,698 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $9,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newport Trust Co boosted its position in The Boeing by 4.8% in the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 34,302,591 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,287,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,087 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in The Boeing by 84,338.8% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,738,216 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,730,236 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The Boeing by 7.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,493,913 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $640,435,000 after purchasing an additional 229,000 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing in the second quarter worth about $504,079,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in The Boeing by 3.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,513,496 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $460,724,000 after purchasing an additional 79,527 shares during the last quarter. 52.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Boeing alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on The Boeing from $84.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a $150.00 price objective on The Boeing and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised The Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.32.

NYSE:BA opened at $144.39 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $375.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.58. The company has a market cap of $81.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.30 and a beta of 1.37.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $0.94. The Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 7.34%. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $173.36 per share, for a total transaction of $199,710.72. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,152 shares in the company, valued at $199,710.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Article: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.