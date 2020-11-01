Hartford Investment Management Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,723 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 958 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $9,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Intuit during the third quarter worth approximately $163,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Intuit by 3.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,730 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,153,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new position in Intuit during the third quarter worth approximately $1,271,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 72.3% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 439,228 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $143,281,000 after acquiring an additional 184,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.5% during the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 18,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total transaction of $6,420,553.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 304,706 shares in the company, valued at $104,212,499.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 29,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total value of $9,355,209.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,532,566.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 244,742 shares of company stock valued at $83,471,109. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on INTU. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Intuit from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Intuit from $351.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Intuit from $300.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Intuit from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on Intuit from $320.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Intuit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.33.

INTU stock opened at $314.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $325.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $302.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $82.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.99. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.68 and a 52-week high of $360.00.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.79% and a net margin of 23.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.98%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

