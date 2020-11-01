Hartford Investment Management Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,424 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $12,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 202.1% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,046,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,159,000 after buying an additional 699,987 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 196.2% during the second quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 8,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 5,909 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 240.0% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 21,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,547,000 after buying an additional 15,252 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 60.8% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, HNP Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth $652,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $130.46 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $110.51 and a 1-year high of $170.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $124.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $147.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.39.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.17). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 183.80%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.01%.

In other news, SVP Melissa S. Barnes sold 5,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.01, for a total transaction of $755,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,580 shares in the company, valued at $3,560,815.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LLY. Truist began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.93.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

