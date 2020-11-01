Hartford Investment Management Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,586 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 3,482 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in American Express were worth $6,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in shares of American Express by 170.7% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 10,497,498 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $999,362,000 after purchasing an additional 6,619,218 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of American Express by 95.8% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,559,726 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $520,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719,850 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of American Express by 6.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,537,738 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,335,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645,570 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP bought a new position in shares of American Express in the second quarter worth approximately $168,977,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of American Express by 25.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,716,861 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $660,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,864 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.62, for a total value of $276,719.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,717.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AXP. Citigroup cut shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of American Express from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Express from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.04.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $91.24 on Friday. American Express has a 1-year low of $67.00 and a 1-year high of $138.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.86. The company has a market capitalization of $73.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.14.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

