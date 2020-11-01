Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $9.54 Million Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,806 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,256 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $9,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,714,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $900,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914,473 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,225,747 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,443,890,000 after buying an additional 1,766,938 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,611,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,713,750,000 after buying an additional 1,029,039 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 279.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,173,587 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $157,366,000 after buying an additional 864,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 3,200,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $429,088,000 after buying an additional 855,000 shares in the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Martin Boyd sold 21,606 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total transaction of $3,159,445.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,060.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 4,047 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total transaction of $597,458.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,336,244.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,365 shares of company stock worth $7,686,182. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.56.

NYSE FIS opened at $124.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,557.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $144.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.65. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.68 and a 52-week high of $158.21.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.96%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

