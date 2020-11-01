Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $7.17 Million Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,429 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 846 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $7,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,812,677 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,307,526,000 after purchasing an additional 136,388 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 82.8% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,379,024 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $428,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,457 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 13.0% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,611,887 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $290,446,000 after purchasing an additional 186,051 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 0.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,556,756 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $280,512,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 55.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,489,872 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $268,460,000 after buying an additional 530,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.85.

Shares of SYK opened at $202.01 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $124.54 and a 12 month high of $227.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.98, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.74. Stryker had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

