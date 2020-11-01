Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $31.22 Million Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 100,124 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,175 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 1.1% of Hartford Investment Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $31,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.6% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 602 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.6% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 981 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. AMJ Financial Wealth Management raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 2,206 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 2,756 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UNH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $384.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $371.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $346.68.

UNH stock opened at $305.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $289.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $187.72 and a fifty-two week high of $335.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $314.33 and a 200-day moving average of $303.02.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.88 EPS. Equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 10,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.34, for a total transaction of $3,228,346.24. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 98,579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total value of $32,478,823.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,915 shares of company stock valued at $44,372,099 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

Read More: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.