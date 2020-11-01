Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $16.92 Million Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 134,772 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 4,480 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $16,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth $384,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 35,300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,461,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth $6,769,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 11,954 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $120.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $188.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $124.67 and a 200-day moving average of $104.58. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $131.38.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

NKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $154.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Rowe upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Argus increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.03.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $918,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total transaction of $489,776.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 791,319 shares of company stock valued at $98,440,914 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

