Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $14.38 Million Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,195 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $14,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexavest Inc. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 109.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 377 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 381 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 384 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QCOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. 140166 increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. BNP Paribas raised shares of QUALCOMM from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $81.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.12.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $123.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $120.32 and a 200-day moving average of $99.26. The company has a market capitalization of $139.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.05, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $132.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.97.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 78.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 91.55%.

In related news, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 10,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.27, for a total transaction of $1,267,854.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,964.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 20,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.60, for a total transaction of $2,681,218.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 50,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,628,341.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,795 shares of company stock valued at $4,946,452 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.