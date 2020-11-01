Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $13.12 Million Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,075 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Linde were worth $13,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Linde by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 5,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $220.34 on Friday. Linde plc has a one year low of $146.71 and a one year high of $260.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $236.89 and a 200-day moving average of $222.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $115.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.25. Linde had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.963 per share. This represents a $3.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 52.45%.

LIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Baader Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.11.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

Featured Article: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.