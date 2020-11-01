Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $12.46 Million Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 74,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,608 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $12,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NovaPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.9% during the third quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.8% during the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 2,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.5% during the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 1,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.4% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 17,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.9% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 7,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total value of $1,217,475.82. Also, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 9,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total transaction of $1,563,648.75. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 80,291 shares of company stock worth $12,848,237. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UPS. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a $202.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $152.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.39.

NYSE UPS opened at $157.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $167.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.36. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $178.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.42. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 156.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

