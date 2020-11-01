Hartford Investment Management Co. Decreases Stock Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $7,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem during the 2nd quarter worth about $505,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Anthem by 241.5% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Anthem by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Anthem by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic lifted its holdings in Anthem by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 9,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ANTM has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Anthem from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Anthem from $319.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Anthem from $325.00 to $338.00 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Anthem from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Anthem from $349.00 to $337.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.40.

Shares of ANTM stock opened at $272.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $278.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $273.75. Anthem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $171.03 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.92.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.16. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. Analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. Anthem’s payout ratio is 19.55%.

In other Anthem news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.95, for a total transaction of $1,703,236.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,437,653.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 4,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,306,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,529,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

