Hartford Investment Management Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,035 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,588 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises approximately 1.1% of Hartford Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $31,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 530.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.21, for a total value of $9,905,894.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,567,385.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.86, for a total transaction of $10,109,386.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,697,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,843,073,888.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 256,771 shares of company stock valued at $83,003,768. 3.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MA stock opened at $288.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $334.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $310.77. The company has a market cap of $288.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.92, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $199.99 and a 12 month high of $367.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.05). Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.59%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MA. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $371.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Mastercard from $338.00 to $359.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $364.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $349.39.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

