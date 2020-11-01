Hartford Investment Management Co. Decreases Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 238,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,816 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $14,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,888,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,988,638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,984,471 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,622,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,131,816,000 after purchasing an additional 9,660,989 shares during the period. Independent Franchise Partners LLP boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 10,851,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $638,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,073 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,428,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,210,000 after purchasing an additional 31,859 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 4,665,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $281,307,000 after purchasing an additional 85,414 shares during the period. 72.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $58.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -584.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.71. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $45.76 and a one year high of $68.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 28.47% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.38%.

In other news, SVP Joseph Eid sold 5,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $340,928.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,176. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sandra Leung sold 141,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total value of $8,943,400.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 432,744 shares in the company, valued at $27,366,730.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 186,587 shares of company stock worth $11,782,297 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.53.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in the following therapeutic classes: hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

