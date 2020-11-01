Hartford Investment Management Co. Decreases Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,245 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,223 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $10,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 503 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 644.7% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 66.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMD shares. Craig Hallum raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Barclays upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.69.

In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 7,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $639,201.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,283 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,065.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $5,962,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 788,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,705,227.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 383,635 shares of company stock valued at $30,798,346 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $75.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.24. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.82 and a 52 week high of $94.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.74, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The business’s revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

