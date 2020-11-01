Hang Lung Properties (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) Lifted to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Hang Lung Properties (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS HLPPY opened at $12.21 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.89 and a 200 day moving average of $12.13. Hang Lung Properties has a one year low of $8.77 and a one year high of $14.33.
About Hang Lung Properties
Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?
Receive News & Ratings for Hang Lung Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hang Lung Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.