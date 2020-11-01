Hang Lung Properties (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) Lifted to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Hang Lung Properties (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS HLPPY opened at $12.21 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.89 and a 200 day moving average of $12.13. Hang Lung Properties has a one year low of $8.77 and a one year high of $14.33.

About Hang Lung Properties

Hang Lung Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property investment, development, and management activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Leasing in Mainland China, Property Leasing in Hong Kong, and Property Sales in Hong Kong segments.

