Gulf Island Fabrication (GIFI) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $59.97 million during the quarter. Gulf Island Fabrication had a negative return on equity of 16.63% and a negative net margin of 13.87%.

Shares of Gulf Island Fabrication stock opened at $3.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.24 and a 200 day moving average of $3.06. The firm has a market cap of $50.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.98. Gulf Island Fabrication has a 1 year low of $2.67 and a 1 year high of $5.99.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Gulf Island Fabrication from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

Gulf Island Fabrication Company Profile

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of steel structures, modules, and marine vessels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Fabrication, Shipyard, and Services. The Fabrication segment fabricates modules and piping systems for onshore refining, petrochemical, LNG, and industrial facilities; foundations, secondary steel components, and support structures for alternative energy developments and coastal mooring facilities; offshore production platforms and associated structures; and other complex steel structures and components.

