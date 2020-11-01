Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Holdings Decreased by Intermede Investment Partners Ltd

Intermede Investment Partners Ltd trimmed its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) by 83.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 878,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,588,024 shares during the quarter. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. makes up approximately 0.2% of Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd owned 0.15% of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. worth $5,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 84.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,544,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,051,000 after buying an additional 2,541,778 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 2,268,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,889,000 after purchasing an additional 756,203 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,945,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,196,000 after purchasing an additional 79,900 shares during the last quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,256,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,583,000 after acquiring an additional 490,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 578.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,011,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,298,000 after acquiring an additional 862,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TV shares. TheStreet downgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.75.

Shares of NYSE:TV opened at $6.36 on Friday. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 12-month low of $4.65 and a 12-month high of $12.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -14.79 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.74 and a 200-day moving average of $6.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Company Profile

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities. It provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone services, as well as local and national advertising sales; and data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

