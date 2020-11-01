Great Panther Mining’s (GPL) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Roth Capital

Roth Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Great Panther Mining (NYSE:GPL) in a research report report published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports.
Separately, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Great Panther Mining from $2.00 to $2.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th.
Shares of GPL opened at $0.80 on Thursday. Great Panther Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.23 and a fifty-two week high of $1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $282.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 2.07.
Great Panther Mining Company Profile
Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in AmapÃ¡ State, Brazil, as well as two silver mines in Mexico; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico.
