Gran Tierra Energy (GTE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $33.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.50 million.

NYSEAMERICAN GTE opened at $0.19 on Friday. Gran Tierra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $1.38.

In related news, major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp sold 504,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.23, for a total value of $115,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,925,479 shares in the company, valued at $19,072,860.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,190,251 shares of company stock worth $1,601,174.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GTE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gran Tierra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $0.60 price target on shares of Gran Tierra Energy in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Gran Tierra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gran Tierra Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.26.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 31.0 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

