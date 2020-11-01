Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Purchased by Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lifted its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,298 shares during the period. Graco accounts for approximately 1.3% of Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Graco were worth $2,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Graco in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graco in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graco in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graco in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Graco by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Graco alerts:

In related news, CEO Patrick J. Mchale sold 5,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total transaction of $312,312.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 283,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,610,897.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Angela F. Wordell sold 4,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $243,311.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,837.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 345,537 shares of company stock worth $20,532,768. Corporate insiders own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

GGG stock opened at $61.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Graco Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.43 and a 52-week high of $67.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.43, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.58.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.17. Graco had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The business had revenue of $439.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 16th. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 36.84%.

Several research firms have commented on GGG. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Graco from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Graco from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Graco in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Graco from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Graco Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

Featured Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.