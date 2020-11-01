Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Reaches New 12-Month High on Strong Earnings

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $121.81 and last traded at $121.74, with a volume of 524 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $107.03.

The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 6.39% and a negative return on equity of 22.88%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GSHD. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Goosehead Insurance presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

In related news, major shareholder Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 25,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.72, for a total transaction of $2,777,854.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 333,790 shares in the company, valued at $36,957,228.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 18,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total transaction of $1,666,740.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,273,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,038,034,414.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 495,169 shares of company stock worth $48,602,810 over the last quarter. Insiders own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSHD. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the first quarter worth approximately $584,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 3.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 237,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,582,000 after buying an additional 7,070 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the second quarter worth approximately $891,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 114.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 6,861 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.91% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.21 and a 200-day moving average of $79.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 350.12 and a beta of 0.96.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

