Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Shares Sold by Pathway Financial Advisors LLC

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 51.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 675,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 726,577 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF comprises 26.2% of Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC owned 2.31% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $67,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GBIL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the second quarter valued at about $136,979,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 63.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,162,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,853,000 after purchasing an additional 449,413 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,429,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 539.7% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 262,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,426,000 after purchasing an additional 221,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 265.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 266,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,761,000 after purchasing an additional 193,374 shares in the last quarter.

GBIL stock opened at $100.13 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.44. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 52 week low of $100.12 and a 52 week high of $100.98.

