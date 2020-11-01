Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Shares Bought by Howard Wealth Management LLC

Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 36.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hamilton Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 9,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 97.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 10,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 13,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GBIL opened at $100.13 on Friday. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 1-year low of $100.12 and a 1-year high of $100.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.44.

