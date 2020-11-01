Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Position Increased by Mengis Capital Management Inc.

Mengis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 3.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,869,000. Callan Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 118.1% in the second quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 524,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,829,000 after purchasing an additional 283,981 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 17.0% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 19.6% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 29.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 348,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,836,000 after purchasing an additional 78,476 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GSLC opened at $66.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.63. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $44.30 and a 52-week high of $72.47.

