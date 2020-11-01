Golden Rock Global Plc (GCG.L) (LON:GCG) Shares Down 3.7%

Shares of Golden Rock Global Plc (GCG.L) (LON:GCG) were down 3.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 6.50 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.50 ($0.08). Approximately 1 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.75 ($0.09).

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 6.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 7.29.

About Golden Rock Global Plc (GCG.L) (LON:GCG)

Golden Rock Global plc does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire a company or businesses in the fintech sector. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

