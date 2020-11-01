Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Stock Price Down 12%

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) shares traded down 12% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.02 and last traded at $8.04. 2,502,720 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 3,664,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.14.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of Gogo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $5.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Gogo in a report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gogo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Gogo from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $683.92 million, a P/E ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.19.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $96.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.04) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 54.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gogo Inc. will post -3.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Gogo news, major shareholder (Equity) Holdings Lp Silver purchased 2,606,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $26,428,480.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marguerite M. Elias sold 18,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.52, for a total transaction of $174,891.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,848 shares in the company, valued at $426,952.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 40.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOGO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Gogo in the first quarter worth about $73,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Gogo by 101.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 488,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 245,389 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Gogo by 64.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,635,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,670 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Gogo by 50.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 30,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 10,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Gogo in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.58% of the company’s stock.

Gogo Company Profile (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

