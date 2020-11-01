goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) Shares Down 1.4%

goeasy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) dropped 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $54.11 and last traded at $54.11. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 1,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.91.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of goeasy from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th.

Get goeasy alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.35.

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

See Also: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for goeasy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for goeasy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.