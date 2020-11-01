Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIR) Shares Down 0.5%

Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIR)’s stock price dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.83 and last traded at $16.07. Approximately 2,918 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 10,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.15.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.76 and a 200-day moving average of $16.83.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

